White House peace push: Azerbaijan, Armenia at table [VIDEO]

6 August 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On Friday, Washington, D.C., will host a high-level meeting where U.S. President Donald Trump is set to welcome Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to a reliable source’s report to Middle East Eye, the leaders are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding — a letter of intent rather than a fully binding peace treaty — following their recent talks in Abu Dhabi. It is also noteworthy to add that, after that meeting, both leaders indicated that their countries could finalise the main principles of the agreement within a few months and then proceed to initial it.

Yerevan and Baku have neither confirmed nor denied the details of the agenda, but the White House ceremony is already being viewed as a symbolic milestone in the peace process.

This event is being framed by some as a diplomatic win for Washington: a fast, visible sign of progress in a region that has seen repeated cycles of ceasefires and renewed violence.

Talking to Azernews, experts warn that symbolism without enforcement can be dangerous here.

Geopolitical analyst Irina Tsukerman cautions that a White House MoU could be more theatre than settlement — and that theatre can have violent consequences. Former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza, on the other hand, sees the White House meeting as a real chance for momentum in Baku-Washington relations — if Washington can turn goodwill into concrete steps...

