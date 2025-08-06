Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 6 2025

Azerbaijan invests part of IMF reserves for additional income

6 August 2025 19:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan invests part of IMF reserves for additional income
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced that part of the country’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR) reserves at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been invested to generate income, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more