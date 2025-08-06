Beaches worldwide face extinction

6 August 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Beaches around the world are increasingly under threat from coastal erosion, a process that is difficult to halt due to the continual washing away of sand, Azernews reports.

"From Miami to Barcelona and Australia's Gold Coast, authorities are grappling with how to protect coastlines from erosion in the coming years. While some erosion is caused by natural processes, the situation is worsened by storms, strong tides, and rising sea levels driven by human-induced global warming, which accelerates glacier melting," the newspaper reports.

To combat erosion, sand is often artificially imported to restore beaches, serving as a natural barrier against flooding. However, the cost of sand is rising, and its availability is decreasing due to soaring demand in construction and other industries. In Rodanthe, a small American coastal town, 11 houses have collapsed into the ocean since 2020 because of severe coastal erosion. Local officials estimate that more than $40 million will be required to restore the beaches—funds the town simply does not have.

Barcelona’s coastline loses approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand annually—equivalent to the volume of 12 Olympic-sized swimming pools, the newspaper highlights. Despite ongoing protective measures, experts warn that some beaches may “ultimately disappear” if erosion continues unchecked.

Adding to the urgency, researchers are exploring innovative solutions such as underwater reefs and natural vegetation barriers to slow down erosion and preserve coastal ecosystems. Meanwhile, the growing scarcity of sand, often called “white gold,” poses a paradox: as demand to protect beaches increases, the very resource needed to do so is becoming harder to secure.

This escalating crisis serves as a stark reminder of how climate change and human activities are reshaping the natural world—and the urgent need for sustainable coastal management strategies worldwide.