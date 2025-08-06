Azerbaijani Parliament Commission warns of ongoing hybrid threats via Facebook [PHOTOS]

6 August 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan has issued a public statement regarding an ongoing disinformation campaign targeting the country through social media platforms, Azernews reports.

According to the commission, unfriendly activities originating from the territory of a neighboring country continue to target Azerbaijan’s information space via Facebook. Several pages — including Echo of Baku, Azeri Horizon, Xəbər24, Merry You, Azerbaijan Pulse, and Az Insight — are being used to conduct coordinated information attacks aimed at misleading public opinion and discrediting Azerbaijan’s successful domestic and foreign policies.

The statement highlights that posts containing geopolitical manipulation are initially published in the Azerbaijani language on Facebook and are followed by links to external platforms such as Telegra.ph. These links reportedly serve to collect sensitive user data, including IP addresses and device information, raising concerns over privacy and cybersecurity.

The commission reassured the public that relevant state bodies are actively monitoring and responding to such operations in coordination with each other. It also confirmed that, following official complaints submitted to Meta, several of the pages in question have already been taken down.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and avoid trusting unverified information. The commission reiterated its commitment to regularly informing the public about the hybrid threats and tools employed against Azerbaijan.