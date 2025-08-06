AzDC Presidium convenes to organize large-scale int'l festivals [PHOTOS]

6 August 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Presidium of the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC) has convened to organize the upcoming international festival, Azernews reports.

AzDC President, Vice-Rector of the Baku Choreography Academy, People's Artist Tarana Muradova, Vice-President Kamilla Verdiyeva, Co-founder, Chairman of the Argentine Tango Committee Ilham Osmanov, Head of the Secretariat, Multiple World and International Champion Eldar Jafarov, European Champion and World Championships Prize-winner Mahmud Kamoun, participated in the meeting.

The constructive issues of preparation for significant events that will be held in the near future were discussed - these are the WADF World Championship in Artistic Ballroom Dancing (Smooth) and the WADF All Styles World Cup, the Baku Flow International Breakdance Championship, and the Azerbaijan Dance Festival. Representatives of more than twenty countries, world stars of choreographic art, will take part in the events.

The WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) World Championship in Artistic Ballroom Dancing (Smooth) and the WADF All Styles World Cup are organized by AzDC and the International Dance Company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President - Olga Krasnyanskaya). The competitions will be held at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on September 5-7.

The Baku Flow International Breakdance Championship, which will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time with the participation of representatives from about twenty countries, is organized by AzDC. Guests will be presented with spectacular performances of dancers in various disciplines and master classes from international judges and titled dancers.

The competitions will be held at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on September 6-7.

Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 is organized by AzDC and SRDS. The festival will host two prestigious championships at once - the WDC Professional European Smooth Championship and the WDC AL World Smooth Championships, where 16 world titles in solo and pair disciplines will be played out. Participants and guests will enjoy master classes from dance stars, vibrant evenings of choreographic art and shows.

The festival will be held as part of the official celebration of the anniversary of the famous choreographer and dancer Tarana Muradova, to whom the gala evening Night of the Dancing Diamonds will be dedicated.

The evening will feature a production of modern ballroom choreography with elements of national dance by Tarana Muradova and the famous dancer, world and European champion, choreographer-director Denis Tagintsev. The evenings will be held at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku from October 30 to November 2.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.