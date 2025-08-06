Garabagh University halts admissions for English and Russian departments in 2025/26
Garabagh University has announced that it will not be admitting students to its English and Russian departments for the 2025/2026 academic year, Azernews reports.
According to an official statement posted on the university’s social media accounts, one of the most frequently asked questions concerned the availability of places in the English and Russian faculties.
The university clarified: "We would like to inform that there will be no student admissions for the English and Russian departments at Garabagh University in the 2025/2026 academic year."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!