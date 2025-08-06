Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 6 2025

Number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by over 2%

6 August 2025 19:16 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of August 1, 2025, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan reached 823,900 - an increase of 2.1% compared to the beginning of the year, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

