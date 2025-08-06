Pezeshkian’s son urges Tehran to avoid hostile rhetoric toward Baku

6 August 2025 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Radical and irresponsible rhetoric against Azerbaijan does nothing but increase tensions in the region, according to Yousif Pezeshkian, son, adviser, and assistant to Iran’s newly elected President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

In an article published in local media, Pezeshkian criticized inflammatory narratives circulating within Iran, particularly claims that Azerbaijan supported Israel during a supposed 12-day conflict with Iran. He emphasized that such allegations lack any factual basis.

"Before echoing such accusations, it is essential to investigate what facts they are based on. Iran’s security services have not provided any reports or evidence confirming these claims," Pezeshkian wrote.

He further urged a critical assessment of who benefits from such narratives. “Are we trying to destabilize our future relations with Azerbaijan? If so, for what purpose?”

Pezeshkian outlined three possible scenarios stemming from this trajectory:

1. Military Confrontation – either Iran seeks direct conflict with Azerbaijan or provokes it into one. He called this option both irrational and contrary to the interests of the Iranian state and people.

2. A Cold Conflict – where neither war nor peace is declared, but persistent tensions continue. Such a scenario, he argued, would damage both countries' international reputations and economic cooperation.

3. Cooperation and Neighborly Relations – despite differences, collaboration in economic, trade, and security matters remains viable. According to Pezeshkian, this is the most constructive and promising path forward.

He concluded that the third option — dialogue and cooperation — is the most pragmatic approach, both for Iran and for long-term regional stability.