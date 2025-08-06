Azerbaijan to build international medical and health complex in Kazakhstan

6 August 2025 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan plans to construct an international medical and health complex on the shores of Alakol Lake in southeastern Kazakhstan, a region known for its healing properties and stunning natural surroundings, Azernews reports.

The project was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, and the Governor of the Abay region, Berik Uali. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Entrepreneurs Association, Aslan Kuniyarov, along with representatives from Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation presented an investment proposal for the development of a year-round medical and health complex at Alakol Lake. The facility is designed to accommodate 800 visitors simultaneously, with an estimated investment cost of $20 million. The project is expected to create approximately 200 new jobs.

Officials highlighted the wider economic impact of the project, noting that it will increase the region’s attractiveness as a tourist destination, boost tax revenues to the local budget, and establish a new cluster at the intersection of medicine and recreation.

Ambassador Alim Bayel underlined the strong and growing ties between the two countries: “Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have reached a new level of alliance. The Kazakh leadership has set a number of tasks, including strengthening economic ties and implementing joint projects, particularly in the tourism sector.”

He also noted the recent creation of a joint investment fund: “In 2024, we created a joint investment fund of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. If the project in Alakol is implemented, it can be one of the first projects within the framework of this fund.”

Governor Berik Uali expressed his support for the initiative and emphasized the close historical and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. “Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are fraternal peoples. We are united by common history and spiritual roots. We are glad to your visit and your initiative to build a large tourism complex in our region,” he said.

The governor added that preparations for the Alakol tourism zone are underway and pledged government support: “Currently, the General Plan of the Alakol tourism zone is being prepared. We are ready to allocate land for construction. The government will provide the necessary support.”

The planned complex represents a significant step in deepening economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, particularly in healthcare and tourism development.