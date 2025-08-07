Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s business sector expands with 8,200 new companies this year

7 August 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's business sector expands with 8,200 new companies this year
As of August 1, 2025, the number of registered taxpayers in Azerbaijan reached 1,637,784, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

