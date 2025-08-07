Togg T10X impresses on Istanbul–Munich test drive ahead of German launch

7 August 2025 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Germany’s best-selling automotive magazine, Auto Bild, has taken Turkiye’s homegrown electric vehicle, the Togg T10X, on a cross-continental test drive from Istanbul to Munich. The editorial team documented their journey in a video report titled “Togg T10X: First Drive from Turkiye in an SUV” and “From Istanbul to Munich: What the Turkish Tesla Can Do.”

Starting from the production facility in Gemlik, Kocaeli, Auto Bild editor Thomas Geiger drove the T10X through Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, and Austria before arriving in Munich. Along the way, the team evaluated the vehicle’s technical and electronic features, praising its performance and reliability.

During charging stops, the team highlighted the T10X’s range capabilities, noting that the vehicle completed the journey without any issues. Their final verdict: the T10X is “on par with its European and Chinese competitors,” and its entry into the German market is expected to shake up the electric vehicle landscape.

Auto Bild emphasized that the T10X is likely to attract significant interest, especially among Germany’s large Turkish community. The vehicle’s design, performance, and national pride factor make it a compelling option for European buyers.

Bild: “A Challenger from Turkiye Amid Germany’s Auto Crisis”

Germany’s Bild newspaper also covered the Togg story, featuring a striking image of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan behind the wheel of a red T10X. The headline read: “A Challenger from Turkiye Amid Germany’s Automotive Crisis.”

The article noted that the fully electric T10X would debut at the Munich IAA Mobility Fair before hitting German roads later this year. It referenced Erdoğan’s 2022 remarks at the Gemlik factory opening—“A 60-year dream is coming true”—and detailed the vehicle’s development journey.

Bild underscored the Turkish government’s central role in the project, stating: “Togg is unimaginable without the Turkish government,” and described it as a national priority from the outset.

In the first half of this year, 17,101 units of the T10X were sold, accounting for roughly 20% of Turkiye’s electric vehicle market. In 2024, Togg surpassed the combined sales of Tesla and BYD in Turkiye, with over 30,000 units sold.

Bild confirmed that Togg is preparing to enter its first international market—Germany. With nearly 3 million people of Turkish descent living in the country, the move is strategic. Togg has already established an office in Stuttgart, and sales are expected to begin by the end of 2025.

Purchases will be made directly through the digital platform Trumore, bypassing traditional dealership networks. Bild concluded its report with a bold statement:

“An electric car that symbolizes power—and now, an export product for Germany. E-dogan is on the road.”

With strong performance, strategic planning, and cultural resonance, the Togg T10X is poised to become a major contender in Europe’s electric vehicle market—starting with Germany.