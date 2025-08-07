Azerbaijan National Library pays tribute to People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev

7 August 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has released a video tribute dedicated to the memory of prominent writer, novelist, dramatist, critic, literary scholar, Doctor of Philology, Professor, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer, recipient of the Istiqlal Order, and a public and state figure, Elchin Afandiyev, Azernews reports.

The video provides an in-depth look at the remarkable life journey, unparalleled literary creativity, and scholarly work of the esteemed writer and scholar.

Elchin Afandiyev was born on May 13, 1943, in Baku. After finishing high school, he pursued higher education at the Philology Faculty of Azerbaijan State University from 1960 to 1965, and later studied at the aspirantura (postgraduate program) of the Institute of Language and Literature from 1965 to 1969.

Elchin Afandiyev began his professional career as a research fellow at the Institute of Literature named after Nizami. From 1969 to 1975, he worked there, and later, from 1975 to 1987, he served as the secretary of the board of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

From 1987 to 1993, he was the head of the executive committee of the Society for Cultural Relations with Fellow Countrymen Abroad, Vatan Society.

Elchin Afandiyev served as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan from 1993 to 2018.

As one of the brightest figures in modern Azerbaijani literature, Elchin Afandiyev remained loyal to the traditions of the 1960s generation throughout his life and played a key role in enriching national literary thought.

Since the very beginning of his literary career, his works, filled with spiritual quests, captivated a wide readership with their poetic strength.

These works, distinguished by the depth of realist psychological analysis and the diversity of artistic and aesthetic expression, are considered valuable examples of Azerbaijani prose.

Elchin Afandiyev was an active participant in shaping the new phase of Azerbaijani literature.

In his novels, stories, short stories, and plays that address both distant and recent historical events, he always emphasized the promotion of the moral and ethical values of the Azerbaijani people.

Films based on his screenplays have enjoyed successful lives on screen, becoming part of the golden collection of Azerbaijani cinema.

As a literary critic and scholar, Elchin Afandiyev made significant contributions to the development of the literary environment with his valuable theoretical writings and portraits-essays on classical heritage and contemporary literary processes.

His works have been translated into many foreign languages and staged on various theater stages, gaining fame for the author.

His presentations at prestigious international conferences have been met with great interest by the academic and literary communities.