Chinese EVs steal spotlight at Zambia’s top auto expo

7 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese auto distributor TIM Motors has unveiled its latest lineup of electric and fuel-efficient vehicles at Zambia's 97th Agriculture and Commercial Show, highlighting the growing influence of Chinese new energy vehicles in the Southern African market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The event, held from July 30 to August 4 in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, saw the company debut two new models: the MG ZS 11 and MG HS. These models attracted significant attention from local visitors and industry stakeholders, reflecting the increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation options.

Kante Song, Sales Manager at TIM Motors Zambia Limited, shared that the company, which has been supplying trucks to Zambia since 2009, is now expanding into the passenger vehicle sector to meet the evolving preferences of consumers.

"This is just the beginning," Song told Xinhua. "We plan to introduce more models in the near future." He also revealed that the company is constructing a new showroom and plans to offer comprehensive services, including spare parts and full vehicle maintenance throughout the lifespan of each vehicle.

Clifford Simbao, Sales and Marketing Manager at TIM Motors, echoed Song’s comments, adding that the new models are equipped with advanced features such as speed limiters, specifically tailored to Zambia's road conditions and terrain. Simbao also highlighted the vehicles’ eco-friendly design and fuel efficiency, noting that they are particularly suited to the needs of the Zambian market.

With the rise of Chinese electric vehicles, TIM Motors’ strategic move into Zambia's passenger vehicle market could potentially pave the way for greater innovation and sustainability in the region’s automotive industry. Not only do these models offer reduced carbon footprints, but they also align with the Zambian government's growing focus on sustainable energy solutions.