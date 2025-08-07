Azernews.Az

Thursday August 7 2025

bp scales back capital investment in ACG despite rising operating costs

7 August 2025 15:04 (UTC+04:00)
bp scales back capital investment in ACG despite rising operating costs
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In the first half of 2024, bp and its partners spent approximately $259 million on operating expenses and $558 million on capital expenditures for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil fields, Azernews reports, citing the company.

