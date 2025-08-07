Another stage of State Support for Film Projects competition wraps up [PHOTOS]

7 August 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Another stage of the 2025 State Support for Film Projects competition has been completed, Azernews reports.

The competition is co-organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.

Around 88 projects were submitted to the competition. These projects were presented by 41 local film producers and production companies. The acceptance of submissions continued until June 12.

The submitted projects were reviewed and evaluated by the Selection Committee based on the criteria outlined in the competition regulations.

As a result of the evaluation, the projects listed were advanced to the pitching stage.

The dates for the pitching sessions will be officially communicated to the participants later.

According to the competition regulations, for full-length artistic film projects-storyboards and teasers should be submitted, and for other projects, only storyboards, at least 3 working days before the pitching, via official email to the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.