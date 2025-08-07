President Ilham Aliyev arrives in USA for working visit [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Washington for a working visit at the invitation of President of the United States of America Donald Trump.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by officials at Joint Base Andrews military facility.
