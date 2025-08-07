Azerbaijani shooter Mirismayil Habibov passes away

7 August 2025 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

The member of the Azerbaijani national shooting team, Mirismayil Habibov, has passed away, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation.

The 27-year-old athlete had been suffering from an illness for a long time.

May his soul rest in peace!