Azerbaijani shooter Mirismayil Habibov passes away
The member of the Azerbaijani national shooting team, Mirismayil Habibov, has passed away, Azernews reports.
This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation.
The 27-year-old athlete had been suffering from an illness for a long time.
May his soul rest in peace!
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!