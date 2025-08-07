Italy approves world's longest suspension bridge project

7 August 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Italian government has approved the construction of the world’s longest suspension bridge, which will link the Apennine Peninsula with the island of Sicily. Spanning a total length of around 3.3 kilometers, the bridge will feature two towering pylons, each reaching 399 meters in height. The projected cost of the ambitious project stands at an estimated 13.5 billion euros, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the bridge as a "strategic project" that will have national significance, boosting Italy’s overall infrastructure. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, emphasized that the bridge will spur regional development and serve as a critical element in the country's economic growth.

Set to be completed in six years, the project will not only create the bridge itself but also a network of over 40 kilometers of new automobile and railway lines, ensuring seamless connectivity across the country. The bridge is expected to be a key driver for the growth of Southern Italy and will contribute to the completion of trans-European transport networks, enhancing Italy's position within the European Union’s infrastructure framework.

This project has been on Italy’s agenda since the 1960s, but it has gained renewed urgency as a symbol of modern ambition and a solution to longstanding regional disparities. The bridge will offer a direct and reliable link between the mainland and Sicily, facilitating trade, tourism, and mobility. Some have compared it to iconic engineering feats such as the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States and the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge in Japan.

In terms of design and engineering, the Sicilian Bridge will feature cutting-edge technology, incorporating seismic safety measures to withstand earthquakes and advanced materials that ensure durability in the face of challenging weather conditions. It will also be equipped with smart monitoring systems to assess structural integrity in real-time.

Beyond the technical marvel, this bridge will serve as a symbol of Italy's resilience and forward-looking vision, reflecting both the country's rich history in engineering and its drive to innovate in the 21st century.

This monumental project, long debated but now on the cusp of realization, represents not just an infrastructural leap but a unifying element for Italy—bringing together the mainland and its island with a modern, reliable connection.