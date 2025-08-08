President Ilham Aliyev meets with US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington [PHOTOS]
On August 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington.
Prior to the meeting, a “Memorandum of Cooperation” was signed between SOCAR and ExxonMobil in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
The document was signed by Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and John Ardill, Vice President of ExxonMobil.
Following the signing ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting.
