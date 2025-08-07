Hyundai, Mercedes and others to recall vehicles over faulty parts

7 August 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor, Mercedes-Benz Korea, and two other automakers have voluntarily initiated a recall of more than 24,000 vehicles due to various component defects, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The four companies—Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault Korea, and MAN Truck & Bus Korea—are recalling a total of 24,555 units spanning 21 different models, according to the ministry's press release.

The recall was triggered by several issues, including a faulty engine control unit in the Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC sedan, the potential loosening of wheel fastening nuts in Hyundai’s Solati van, and a defective vacuum pump system in Renault Korea’s SM6 sedan, the ministry reported.

To check if your vehicle is part of the recall, owners can visit the official government website at www.car.go.kr or call the dedicated helpline at 080-357-2500.

Recalls like this highlight the ongoing efforts by automakers to ensure vehicle safety, but they also underscore the increasing complexity of modern vehicle systems. As cars become more technologically advanced, manufacturers must ensure all parts—from software to hardware—work together flawlessly. The integration of complex components, such as engine control units or electronic braking systems, has also led to an uptick in recalls in recent years, reflecting the growing attention to detail needed for safety.