Apple shifts some production to USA

7 August 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Smartphones and smartwatches produced by Apple will soon feature glass made in the USA, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to local manufacturing, Azernews reports.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, made the announcement at the White House. “For the first time, every new iPhone, and absolutely every new Apple Watch sold anywhere in the world, will feature a glass coating made in Kentucky,” he said.

Cook revealed that Apple will establish the largest and most advanced glass production line for its devices in the state, underscoring the company’s push to bring more of its manufacturing processes back to the United States.

This move comes as part of Apple's broader strategy to reduce its reliance on overseas production and to support American manufacturing jobs. Kentucky, which has long been a hub for automotive manufacturing, will now play a pivotal role in the tech giant’s supply chain. The decision to build this state-of-the-art glass facility in the U.S. could also serve as a significant win for local economies and might inspire other tech companies to follow suit. As more industries look to "reshore" production, Apple’s shift could set a precedent for innovation and sustainability in U.S.-based manufacturing.