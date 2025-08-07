China joins Middle Corridor multimodal joint venture to boost Trans-Caspian Transit
A significant step forward has been taken in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports. At an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the joint venture “Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd,” it was agreed to admit China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Railway Group, into the consortium. The meeting of shareholders was held in Baku, where regional cooperation continues to intensify in the transport and logistics sector.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!