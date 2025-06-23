France voices concern over US-Iran escalation
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed regret over the attack on Iranian nuclear sites by the United States and denied his country's participation, Azernews reports.
In a telephone call between Barrot and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about the latest developments in the region following the US military action, Araghchi called it "a violation of all international laws and regulations," particularly regarding the Charter of the United Nations, and added that silence and lack of action from other countries will have "far-reaching consequences" for everybody.
"The French Foreign Minister denied any participation in the planning and execution of this aggression, and expressed his concern about the escalation of tensions in the region and called for the continuation of talks between Iran and Europe," it was stated on Araghchi's Telegram account.
