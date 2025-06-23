Azercell and PASHA Insurance launch exclusive 30% discount for Azercell Premium users
“Azercell Telecom” LLC in partnership with “PASHA Insurance” OJSC, has launched an exclusive campaign for subscribers of its “Premium” tariff package.
Azercell “Premium” subscribers can now benefit from a 30% discount on the Full Casco product offered by PASHA Insurance. This policy covers a wide range of risks, including road traffic accidents, theft, fire, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events.
“Premium” subscribers can easily apply for the discounted insurance package through the Azercell mobile application.
For further details, please visit: https://pasha-insurance.az/en
