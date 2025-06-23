China thanks Azerbaijan for support in Middle East evacuation efforts

23 June 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Official Beijing has expressed its gratitude to several countries, including Azerbaijan, for their support and assistance in the evacuation of Chinese citizens amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a regular press conference on June 23, Chinese Foreign Ministry official Guo Jiakun conveyed appreciation for the cooperation extended during the evacuation operations.

According to Guo, a total of 3,125 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran and over 500 from Israel following the escalation of the Israeli-Iranian conflict. The evacuees include individuals from mainland China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Taiwan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of international coordination in ensuring the safety of citizens abroad during times of crisis, particularly in conflict zones.