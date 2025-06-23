Baku hosts first-ever International Credit Reporting conference [PHOTOS]

23 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The First International Credit Reporting Conference has kicked off in Baku under the theme "From Data to Decisions: The Future of Credit Bureaus," Azernews reports.

Organized with the participation of credit information providers, senior executives from financial institutions, and international experts, the event is set to tackle some of the most pressing topics in today’s financial landscape. Discussions will center around credit risk management, artificial intelligence in finance, data governance, and digital identification.

The conference will feature keynote addresses by senior officials from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and representatives from the national banking sector. Additionally, the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau will deliver presentations highlighting its recent initiatives and achievements.

Participants will also benefit from insights into the experiences of regional and international credit bureaus. The activities and cooperation opportunities with ACIPE — the Association of Consumer Information Providers in Europe — will be explored, offering avenues for further international collaboration.

This high-level gathering aims to promote data-driven decision-making and foster innovation in credit reporting, setting the stage for the evolution of credit infrastructure in Azerbaijan and beyond.