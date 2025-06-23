Heydar Aliyev Palace transforms into 'Swan Lake' [PHOTOS]

23 June 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For one evening, the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace transformed into a fairy-tale lake, where the magic of love and betrayal come to life.

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has delighted the audience with a gem of classical ballet, the immortal masterpiece by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, "Swan Lake," Azernews reports.

This performance, which always excites ballet enthusiasts, was met this time with special reverence. The high professionalism of the performers, expressive choreography, and luxurious artistic design made the evening truly unforgettable.

In leading roles, the theater's top soloists shone: Ayan Eyvazova embodied the dual roles of Odette and Odile; Honored Artists Makar Fershtandt (Prince Siegfried) and Anar Mikhailov (the sinister Rothbart) added drama and intensity to the production.

The stage also featured honored artist Elmira Suleymanova and soloists Liana Praga, Timur Odushev, Kamran Gurbanov, Intigam Mammadov, Seymur Hadiyev, Sabina Hajidash, Leyla Narimanidze, Dinara Mammadova, Edvard Arazov, Islam Mammadov, and others.

The musical palette of the ballet was led by the theater's chief conductor, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Ayyub Guliyev.

The audience generously rewarded the artists with applause, and the production left a deep impression on the hearts of viewers, becoming yet another bright page in the cultural life of the capital.

The story of "Swan Lake" is a fairy tale where the mystical intertwines with the human, and ballet dance becomes a language of feelings. The young prince Siegfried, during a hunting trip, wanders into the forest and on the shore of a magical lake meets a beautiful girl — Odette, transformed into a swan by an evil sorcerer, Rothbart. Only true love, pure and unwavering, can break the spell and restore the girl’s human form. However, dark forces do not sleep. At the royal ball, Rothbart introduces his daughter Odile, outwardly indistinguishable from Odette. The prince, deceived by her appearance, vows love to the wrong girl. Realizing his mistake, he rushes to the lake to beg Odette for forgiveness. The finale of the ballet is a confrontation between light and darkness, love and magic, reality and illusion, which each theater interprets in its own way — tragically or with a glimmer of hope.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.