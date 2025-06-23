Azernews.Az

Monday June 23 2025

President Ilham Aliyev views work carried out on Baku–Alat–Gazakh–Georgia state border highway [PHOTOS]

23 June 2025 11:31 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev views work carried out on Baku–Alat–Gazakh–Georgia state border highway [PHOTOS]

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the work carried out on the section of the Baku–Alat–Gazakh–Georgia state border highway that passes through the city of Yevlakh, Azernews reports.

