Reforms driving strong banking sector expansion, Banks Association head says

23 June 2025

The assets of Azerbaijan’s banking sector reached 53 billion manats (~$31.2 billion) in 2024, marking an 80% increase compared to 2018, Azernews reports, citing Zakir Nuriyev, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, as he said at the First International Credit Reporting Conference held in Baku.

