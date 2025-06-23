Azerbaijani athletes depart for Slovenia to compete in European Championship
Azerbaijani athletes have traveled to Slovenia to take part in the European Championship team competition, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani national team, equipped with a large squad, has departed for the event scheduled for June 24-25 in Maribor.
They will compete in the 3rd Division of the European Championship alongside teams from Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Armenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Iceland, Kosovo, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, and San Marino.
The top three teams at the end of the competition will earn promotion to the 2nd Division.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!