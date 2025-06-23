Azerbaijani athletes depart for Slovenia to compete in European Championship

23 June 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athletes have traveled to Slovenia to take part in the European Championship team competition, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national team, equipped with a large squad, has departed for the event scheduled for June 24-25 in Maribor.

They will compete in the 3rd Division of the European Championship alongside teams from Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Armenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Iceland, Kosovo, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, and San Marino.

The top three teams at the end of the competition will earn promotion to the 2nd Division.