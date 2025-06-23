World of Mugham Int'l Music Festival wraps up with gala concert [PHOTOS]

23 June 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 7th World of Mugham International Mugham Music Festival has concluded with a closing ceremony held at Mugham Center in the city of Aghdam, the cradle of mugham in the liberated Garabagh, Azernews reports.

The large-scale festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The closing ceremony was attended by officials, notable figures from science and culture, as well as international guests of the festival.

The ceremony began with a demonstration of our national dance performed by the State Azerbaijani Dance Ensemble. Following that, a video about the activities held within the framework of the festival was shown.

Speaking at the event, Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov

stressed the important role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in organizing the traditional festival. He pointed out that the mugham celebration, which took place from June 17 to 22, was marked by various interesting events.

Honored artist from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and chair of the mugham contest jury, Munojat Yulchieva, stated that mugham is a value that unites many peoples.

Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Kamilia Dadaszade emphasized that holding the festival's closing in Aghdam, the cradle of mugham art, which is rapidly rebuilding and reviving after liberation from occupation, is a historic event. She also noted that this year's contest revealed several talented young mugham performers.

Following this, the laureates of the international mugham performers contest organized as part of the festival were awarded.

The special prize of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory "For Loyalty to Traditions" was awarded to a musical group from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

Awards were presented to participants from Uzbekistan-Alibek Saparboev and Dildnosa Akbarova (third place), from Azerbaijan-Nuraddin Taghiyev and Mekhta Mohammedali-zadeh Behnam (second place), Faranjis Mahmudova from Uzbekistan (first place), and Azerbaijan's Miftun Safarli, who received the Grand Prix.

The event concluded with an engaging concert program performed by the contest laureates and other mugham singers.

In this way, the World of Mugham Festival once again brought together performers from dozens of countries in Azerbaijan's cultural cradle and became an unforgettable art event of 2025.