Medical Emergency Forces American airlines jet to make unscheduled landing in Baku

23 June 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A New Delhi–New York flight operated by American Airlines made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport early Thursday morning after a medical emergency occurred onboard, Azernews reports, citing airport officials.

The aircraft’s captain requested permission for an emergency landing due to a serious health issue experienced by one of the passengers.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner safely landed in Baku at 2:30 a.m. local time, where medical staff were immediately dispatched to provide urgent care.

The passenger received on-site medical attention, and a full medical evaluation is currently underway. The individual remains under observation, and their condition continues to be monitored by medical professionals.

After all necessary procedures were completed, the aircraft resumed its journey, departing from Baku at 10:31 a.m. local time, now en route to London.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport emphasized its commitment to international aviation safety standards and its ability to provide professional emergency support for aircraft facing in-flight crises. The airport has a strong record of operational readiness and reliability in such situations.