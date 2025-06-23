Graduation ceremony held for participants of “Supporting Education of Young Girls” project [PHOTOS]

23 June 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

On June 23, the graduation ceremony for participants of the "Supporting the Education of Young Girls" project was held in Baku, a collaborative initiative by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Education Development Fund, Azernews reports.

The event recognized the achievements and resilience of young women who entered higher education institutions with high scores in 2021 through the "Hanifa Malikova-Zardabi Scholarship Program" and the "You Are Not Alone" project, supporting the education of martyrs' widows under the slogan "Confident Steps Toward the Future."

Notable attendees included Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Bahar Muradova, Chair of the State Committee; Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education; Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Education Development Fund; members of Parliament; and members of the public, including students.

The ceremony featured a dedicated video showcasing the impact of the project.

Committee Chair Bahar Muradova emphasized that the initiative aimed to offer hope and opportunity to girls facing social and economic challenges. "This bold step is a clear demonstration of belief in the power of education and the potential of women. The success stories of these young women will inspire future generations. Our society of tomorrow is being shaped by their achievements today," she said.

Minister Emin Amrullayev highlighted the significance of engaging girls and women in education: "Research confirms that educated mothers play a critical role in raising informed, prepared, and socially active future generations. Women's participation across all levels of education promotes not just gender equality but also contributes to the intellectual and social development of society as a whole."

He also noted that such initiatives help revive the tradition of philanthropy and foster social responsibility. "The strength of a society is directly linked to the intellectual and social empowerment of its women. Strong women are not a sign of men's weakness, but a testament to a stronger society. Therefore, collaboration between public and private sectors in supporting education is crucial."

Additionally, Amrullayev pointed out the importance of increasing access to education for girls in rural areas to reduce social inequality and ensure inclusivity as a pillar of national development.

Elnur Nasibov reported that the "Supporting the Education of Young Girls" program, under the Education Development Fund, has been running for four years, benefiting around 350 girls from socially vulnerable backgrounds with the opportunity to attend university. "The goal is to promote social equity and expand access to higher education for girls from low-income families. This initiative supports their integration into society and professional development."

He also shared that the "Parla" scholarship and development program received 1,465 applications between 2023 and 2025, of which only 100 candidates were accepted. Among the selected participants are five family members and spouses of fallen soldiers. Four of the 14 program graduates have already secured employment.

Nasibov underscored the importance of private sector support in sustaining such socially-oriented initiatives.

Aksana Hasanova, the widow of martyr Elshad Hasanov and a graduate of the martyrs' widows support program, expressed her gratitude to the State Committee and Ministry of Science and Education for the assistance she received.

During the event, graduates of the "Supporting the Education of Young Girls" program were honored and awarded. The ceremony concluded with a cultural performance.