Europe sees alarming spike in harmful ozone levels amid early heatwave

23 June 2025 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Ground-level ozone concentrations across Europe rose sharply in June 2025 due to an intense early-summer heatwave, according to the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS), Azernews reports.

Nearly all European countries — with the exception of those on the Scandinavian Peninsula — were impacted by elevated ozone levels, especially in the Mediterranean region. A warning about this spike was issued as early as June 9. While higher ozone levels are typically observed during summer, experts emphasize that the intensity and unusually early onset of this year’s episode are cause for concern. The sudden increase is believed to be closely linked to recent record-breaking temperatures.

Lawrence Ruil, Director of the Copernicus Programme, explained:

"Rising temperatures are a key driver behind elevated ground-level ozone concentrations. Ozone forms through photochemical reactions, which transform pollutants from both human activity and natural sources. Additionally, long-range transport of these pollutants significantly contributes to local ozone surges."

According to CAMS, ozone levels in several regions have already exceeded the thresholds set by the European Union’s Ambient Air Quality Directive, posing serious risks to public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

Ruil emphasized the urgency of coordinated action:

"CAMS urges European countries to implement rapid and effective measures to monitor, forecast, and mitigate such episodes. Our systems are designed to provide early warnings to help reduce health risks and limit environmental damage."

This alarming development comes amid growing concerns about the broader impact of climate change on air quality and human health. Scientists warn that as heatwaves become more frequent and intense, so too will the risk of ozone pollution episodes — making accurate forecasting and proactive public health policies more essential than ever.