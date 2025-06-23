23 June 2025 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23rd, marking the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894, Azernews reports.

This day is all about promoting sports and encouraging people to stay active, no matter their age, gender, or background.

Brief History of Olympic Day

The idea for Olympic Day was first presented in 1947 by Doctor Gruss from Czechoslovakia. He suggested creating a day to promote the Olympic values.

His idea was approved in 1948, and the first Olympic Day was held on June 23rd that year. The event was initially celebrated in just a few countries, including Portugal, Greece, Austria, and Canada.

Since then, Olympic Day has grown to become a worldwide celebration, with National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in many countries organizing various activities to promote physical activity and the Olympic spirit.

Significance of Olympic Day

Olympic Day isn’t just about watching elite athletes compete; it’s about getting people involved in sports, whether at a professional level or simply for fun. The aim is to inspire everyone to be more active and healthier. It’s a reminder that physical activity can improve our lives, help us make new friends, and bring communities together.

In 1978, the IOC made it a recommendation for NOCs to organize Olympic Day events regularly. This helped spread the idea of celebrating sports and the Olympic Movement globally.

Olympic Day in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, Olympic Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Since the country became part of the Olympic Movement in 1992, it has used this day to highlight the importance of sports.

The Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has done a great job of building modern sports complexes and organizing events that promote physical activity throughout the country.

The National Olympic Committee is currently headed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Ilham Aliyev's leadership has been marked by a significant push towards improving Azerbaijan's Olympic performance.

Under his guidance, the National Olympic Committee has fostered better relationships with international sports organizations and has helped to elevate Azerbaijan's presence on the global sports stage.

Azerbaijan's journey to Olympic success began with the Atlanta Games in 1996, where the country won its first Olympic medal—a silver.

The country has continued to grow in the Olympic world, participating in both the Summer and Winter Games.

Theme for Olympic Day 2025

This year, the theme for Olympic Day, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is "Let's Move!"

The main goal is to encourage people to get active by walking, running, dancing, or simply playing with friends and family. The theme highlights the importance of making physical activity fun, social, and accessible for everyone.

In a world where many people lead sedentary lifestyles, this year's call-to-action is an invitation to make movement part of our daily routines, helping improve health, build stronger communities, and inspire future generations.

Why It Matters

International Olympic Day reminds us that sports are for everyone, no matter where we live or what our background is.

Whether you're running a marathon or just taking a walk in the park, moving your body helps you stay fit and healthy.

So, let's embrace the spirit of Olympic Day, get moving, have fun, and inspire others to do the same!