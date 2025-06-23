Azerbaijan’s poultry sector prepares for global leap with China talks

23 June 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan is advancing its efforts to export poultry meat and related products to the People’s Republic of China, aiming to tap into one of the world’s largest consumer markets. The move comes at a time when Azerbaijan’s domestic poultry industry has matured to the point of producing beyond national demand, and now looks outward for new commercial frontiers.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!