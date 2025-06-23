Azernews.Az

Monday June 23 2025

Azerbaijan’s poultry sector prepares for global leap with China talks

23 June 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s poultry sector prepares for global leap with China talks
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan is advancing its efforts to export poultry meat and related products to the People’s Republic of China, aiming to tap into one of the world’s largest consumer markets. The move comes at a time when Azerbaijan’s domestic poultry industry has matured to the point of producing beyond national demand, and now looks outward for new commercial frontiers.

