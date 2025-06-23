EuroVillage 2025 in Baku celebrates Europe's rich heritage [PHOTOS]

23 June 2025 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

On June 22, the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan hosted the EuroVillage 2025 event at the picturesque Primorsky National Park, marking the occasion of Europe Day, Azernews reports.

The event brought together EU delegation staff, representatives from EU member states, partner organizations in Azerbaijan, and other community groups.

This year's EuroVillage 2025 was focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle and sports. The festivities began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the European Union, setting the tone for a day of cultural exchange and celebration.

In his opening address, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, highlighted the significance of the event, calling it the most important event of the year, marking the conclusion of the Europe Month celebrations in Azerbaijan. He emphasized the EU's role as a union of 450 million citizens and 27 member states, fostering strong ties with Azerbaijan and its people:

"We are a union that connects 450 million citizens across 27 member states, having built robust relations with Azerbaijan and its people. EuroVillage serves as a window into Europe. The EU's uniqueness lies in its rich cultural diversity, and this event provides an opportunity to experience and enjoy that variety. We are happy to celebrate this occasion with our Azerbaijani friends. I warmly invite you to explore EuroVillage, where you can learn more about the EU, its member states, projects implemented and funded by the EU in Azerbaijan, and European values, culture, and art."

The Ambassador Michalko also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support in organizing the event:

"Our achievements are made possible through the close cooperation we have established with the Azerbaijani government."

Following the Ambassador's address, EU ambassadors greeted the guests in their native languages, further emphasizing the diversity of the European Union.

EuroVillage 2025 featured a wide range of activities, including pavilions representing various EU member states, interactive stations, live performances, and educational and entertainment activities for both children and adults. Visitors enjoyed music, dance, played chess and other sports, and participated in prize-winning competitions.

The pavilions also offered traditional sweets from participating countries, allowing attendees to taste the culinary traditions of Europe.

Through events like EuroVillage 2025, the EU continues to showcase its diversity and unity, and further solidifies its relationship with Azerbaijan in a spirit of friendship and cooperation.