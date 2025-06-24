Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 24 2025

Gas production from Shah Deniz field reaches 250 billion cubic meters

24 June 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
Gas production from Shah Deniz field reaches 250 billion cubic meters
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Gas production from the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, has reached 250 billion cubic meters, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy. Discovered in 1999, the Shah Deniz field is one of the largest in the region, with estimated reserves of approximately...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more