Memorial concert honoring Bulbul held as part of Opera Days [PHOTOS]

24 June 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert dedicated to the 128th anniversary of Bulbul, renowned founder of Azerbaijani professional vocal art, People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize, professor, and esteemed public figure, has taken place at the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

The event was held in the framework of the Opera Days project, launched by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The concert featured performances by distinguished artists including Farid Aliyev, Aliahmad Ibrahimov, Ilkin Ahmadov, as well as talented soloists Adil Akhundov, Mahir Taghizade, Atesh Garayev, Rza Khosrovzade, Yulia Fershtandt, and Mirali Sarizade.

The program showcased a curated selection of works from Bulbul’s extensive repertoire, incorporating compositions by prominent Azerbaijani and international classical composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Asaf Zeynalli, Tofig Guliyev, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, Gaetano Donizetti, along with traditional Azerbaijani folk songs.

The concert, attended by a full house, was met with enthusiastic applause and received high praise from the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.