ADA University launches 8th international education conference in Baku [PHOTOS]

On June 24, the official opening of the 8th ADA International
Education Conference took place through the joint partnership of
ADA University and the Ministry of Science and Education,
Azernews reports.
This year’s conference, dedicated to the theme “Beyond the
Boundaries of Formal Education: Toward Learning that Keeps Pace
with a Rapidly Changing World,” provided a broad platform for the
discussion of innovative approaches in education.
On the first day of the conference, the Minister of Science and
Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Vice-Rector of ADA
University, and the President of the ADA Washington Center
delivered opening remarks and greeted the participants.
Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev touched on
current issues in the educational agenda and particularly
emphasized the importance of a scientific approach and ongoing
research in this field. Engaging in discussion with the attendees,
he explored a number of important topics concerning all levels of
education. He also addressed the necessity of adapting the
education system to the changing realities of the modern era.
The keynote speaker of the conference, President of the ADA
University Washington Center Galib Mammad, delivered a speech on
“Creating Added Value in Education,” emphasizing that modern
education should not be limited to knowledge transfer alone, but
also aim to nurture individuals grounded in values. He highlighted
the importance of harmonizing national identity with a global
outlook, and stressed the need to preserve the prestige of
educators and academics, as well as to invest continuously in these
professions.
During the first panel discussion, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of
Karabakh University; Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan
Technical University; Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice-Rector for Academic
Affairs at ADA University; Sergey Kosaretskiy, Vice-Rector of
Moscow State University of Psychology and Education; and Natella
Isazade, Regional Director of the American Society for Quality in
Canada, shared their views on the importance of reforms in higher
education.
The conference continued with presentations and discussions by
education researchers on current topics such as student well-being,
the impact of artificial intelligence on education, inclusivity,
teaching of the humanities, and entrepreneurship in education.
It is worth noting that the three-day conference has brought
together more than 230 participants from seven countries, including
education experts, representatives of educational institutions,
government officials, teachers, and students.