ADA University launches 8th international education conference in Baku [PHOTOS]

On June 24, the official opening of the 8th ADA International Education Conference took place through the joint partnership of ADA University and the Ministry of Science and Education, Azernews reports.

This year’s conference, dedicated to the theme “Beyond the Boundaries of Formal Education: Toward Learning that Keeps Pace with a Rapidly Changing World,” provided a broad platform for the discussion of innovative approaches in education.

On the first day of the conference, the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Vice-Rector of ADA University, and the President of the ADA Washington Center delivered opening remarks and greeted the participants.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev touched on current issues in the educational agenda and particularly emphasized the importance of a scientific approach and ongoing research in this field. Engaging in discussion with the attendees, he explored a number of important topics concerning all levels of education. He also addressed the necessity of adapting the education system to the changing realities of the modern era.

The keynote speaker of the conference, President of the ADA University Washington Center Galib Mammad, delivered a speech on “Creating Added Value in Education,” emphasizing that modern education should not be limited to knowledge transfer alone, but also aim to nurture individuals grounded in values. He highlighted the importance of harmonizing national identity with a global outlook, and stressed the need to preserve the prestige of educators and academics, as well as to invest continuously in these professions.

During the first panel discussion, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Karabakh University; Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University; Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University; Sergey Kosaretskiy, Vice-Rector of Moscow State University of Psychology and Education; and Natella Isazade, Regional Director of the American Society for Quality in Canada, shared their views on the importance of reforms in higher education.

The conference continued with presentations and discussions by education researchers on current topics such as student well-being, the impact of artificial intelligence on education, inclusivity, teaching of the humanities, and entrepreneurship in education.

It is worth noting that the three-day conference has brought together more than 230 participants from seven countries, including education experts, representatives of educational institutions, government officials, teachers, and students.