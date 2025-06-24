Giuseppe Verdi's opera presented at State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater [PHOTOS]

24 June 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Giuseppe Verdi's renown opera "La Traviata" has been presented to the audience within the Opera Days project, organised by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Azernews reports.

"La Traviata" is one of the most touching and soulful operas of world classics, depicting the tragic love story of courtesan Violetta Valéry and young aristocrat Alfredo Germont. Violetta is forced to fight societal prejudices and her own illness, sacrificing personal happiness for the well-being of her beloved.

The production was directed by Honoured Art Worker Khafiz Guliyev, whose vision brought the drama of the characters to the stage in full force. The brilliant performances of the actors allowed the audience to immerse themselves in the drama and emotional depth of the work.

The main roles in the performance were performed by Honoured Artist Inara Babaeva as Violetta, soloist Atesh Gareyev as Alfredo, and People's Artist Avaz Abdulla in the role of the strict father of Alfredo, Georges Germont.

The production also featured People's Artist Akram Poladov, Honoured Artist Tural Aghasiyev, soloists Mahir Tagizade, Nina Makarova, Gunel Hajiyeva, and Igor Yadrov.

The musical director and conductor of the production was Honoured Art Worker Nazim Hajialibayov, who masterfully conveyed all the nuances of Verdi's great score. The choral conductor was Honoured Artist Sevil Hajiyeva, and the ballet master was Honoured Artist Yulina Alikishizade.

The staging of "La Traviata" within the "Opera Days" project became an important event in Baku's cultural life, allowing audiences to once again experience the greatest heritage of operatic art and enjoy the virtuoso performances of the theatre's leading artists.

