CBA prepares legal reforms to foster innovative payment services
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is preparing a draft amendment to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems, Azernews reports citing Ulfat Yusifov, Director of the Department of Supervision and Policy for Payment Services and Payment Systems at the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as he said at the “FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 – Finance and Technologies Exhibition” held in Baku.
He said that the CBA has always taken a positive approach to the
introduction of innovative products by market participants:
"Considering numerous applications, we are preparing a draft amendment to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Payment Services and Payment Systems, along with other regulatory acts arising from it."
"We believe this draft will enable the provision of innovative services in the financial and payment sectors in Azerbaijan, similar to many other countries.Of course, we also recognize the risks in this direction and will do our best to minimize them," the CBA official concluded.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!