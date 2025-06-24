Victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan’s war crimes trial at Baku Military Court

24 June 2025 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under various articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on June 24.

The open court session was held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, and reserve Judge Gunel Samadova. The accused was provided a translator to speak in his preferred language, Russian, and was represented by a lawyer of his choosing.

Before the interrogation, Judge Zeynal Aghayev explained the rights and responsibilities of the victims and legal successors participating in the trial for the first time.

At the outset, Ruben Vardanyan again objected to the judicial panel hearing the case. He stated that after reviewing the protocols of court sessions held in January and February, he had doubts about the objectivity and impartiality of the panel due to how defense motions were addressed. His defense attorney, Avraam Berman, supported this objection.

Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, responded that while the defense may comment on the accuracy of court transcripts, the absence of specific points or denial of motions does not justify objection to the judicial panel. The prosecutor requested the court to dismiss the objection without consideration. The victims also requested that the objection be denied.

After deliberation, the court dismissed the objection without consideration. Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev emphasized that the defense failed to provide concrete evidence proving any vested interest of the judges hearing the case, as required by the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan.

Following this, victims and legal successors testified regarding crimes committed as a result of Armenia’s aggressive war and occupation policy.

Elkhan Novruzaliyev, legal successor of a victim, testified that his son, Orkhan Novruzalizade, was killed in Kalbajar by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Malahat Hasanova stated that her son, Elshad Hasanov, was killed in Lachin under similar circumstances.

Shaban Bilalov testified that his brother, Sarkhan Bilalov, was killed in the Aghdara direction.

Victim Emin Gushchiyev said he was wounded in Kalbajar by gunfire from Armenian forces and illegal armed groups.

Tural Ismayilzade described sustaining shrapnel wounds in his right hand during enemy provocation involving artillery shelling. He also reported that his companion, Mahammad Garayev, was killed, and several others injured in the incident.

Kanan Gasimov testified that near Khojavend, a drone shell exploded, killing Murad Akhundov and Erzullah Hasanli and injuring him and others nearby.

Poladkhan Babayev was injured in Shusha’s Khalfali village due to a mortar shell explosion, and Elizamin Badirov was wounded nearby.

Elnur Kalantarov sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs, shoulder, and face from artillery and mortar fire in the Aghdam direction during continuous shelling.

Farid Mahammadov and Shahriyar Huseynov were injured by a mine planted by Armenian forces, and during the evacuation, three others were also wounded.

Nasimi Mahmudov testified he was shot in Janyatag village, Aghdara district, and further injured by a mortar shell explosion.

Revan Muradov was wounded by enemy gunfire in Kalbajar.

Aslan Hajihasanov reported that four people near him were killed due to enemy provocation, and he and Khayal Janbakhishov were injured by a mortar shell explosion.

Kanan Almammadov sustained a shrapnel wound in Khojavend due to enemy fire.

Afig Karimov was injured by artillery shelling in Aghdam.

Vagif Salmanov was wounded by mortar fire in Khankendi.

Rafig Bakirov was injured by mortar fire in Lachin.

Konsul Gasimov testified that he, Nihad Seyidzade, and Murad Huseynov sustained injuries from gunfire in Khojaly.

Mahammad Guliyev was injured by mortar fire and mine shrapnel in Khojavend, during which Murad Isgandarov was killed.

Gara Asgarov, Mahir Mehdiyev, Isgandar Mustafayev, and Rashid Bashirov also reported injuries from gunfire by Armenian forces in various locations.

The court presented the results of forensic medical examinations of the victims during the proceedings.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 1.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).