Japan conducts 1st surface-to-ship missile test on own territory

24 June 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) conducted its first-ever training exercise with the Type 88 surface-to-ship missile on Tuesday at the Shizunai anti-aircraft firing range in Hokkaido, local media reported, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Type 88 missile, which has a range of around 100 kilometers, had previously been tested abroad due to its extensive operational range, Kyodo News reported. This marks a significant shift, as the missile's deployment and use within Japan's borders could set a precedent for future missile exercises.

Another live-fire test is scheduled before the exercise concludes on June 29, further refining the missile's operational capabilities.

Ahead of the training, protests erupted in the region as activists voiced concerns that the drills could normalize domestic missile testing in Japan, which has long adhered to a pacifist constitution and restrictive defense policies. Critics argue that such exercises could pave the way for an expanded military role, which many consider "unacceptable" given Japan’s post-war commitments to peace.

In addition to the Type 88, the GSDF also operates the newer Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, which is part of Japan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities amid growing regional tensions. The Ministry of Defense is currently working on an advanced version of the Type 12, with an extended range of approximately 1,000 kilometers, a significant leap that would greatly increase Japan’s deterrence capability, particularly in the face of rising threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

This missile development comes as Japan faces increasing pressure to strengthen its defense posture, especially in light of the growing military presence of neighboring countries like China and North Korea. Some experts argue that Japan's missile advancements are critical for regional security, while others remain cautious, fearing that the country might be edging closer to reinterpreting its pacifist stance.