Work nears completion on Yevlakh section of Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia highway [PHOTOS]

24 June 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Final stages of construction are underway on the approach roads and pedestrian infrastructure along the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway in the Yevlakh section, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Highways Agency.

Speaking to journalists, project engineer Mahir Babayev stated that 90 percent of the work on the access roads has been completed and that final finishing work is in progress.

According to Babayev, the project includes the construction of an underground pedestrian crossing, sidewalks, and dual-access approach roads to and from the highway.

"The total length of the pedestrian crossing will be 48 meters, of which 37 meters is a closed section. The total length of the approach roads, which are 7 meters wide, is 3.2 kilometers," he said.

Babayev emphasized the strategic importance of the project:

"The Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia state border highway is a component of the international transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan. The construction of this road at a modern level further strengthens the role of Azerbaijan, which is located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South transport corridors, in international transport."

The reinforced concrete work on the pedestrian crossing is also nearing completion. The project is part of Azerbaijan's broader infrastructure development efforts to boost connectivity and transit capacity across key regional corridors.