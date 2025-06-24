Azerbaijani parliament ratifies legal assistance treaty with China

24 June 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis has ratified the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Azerbaijan and China, Azernews reports.

The draft law was discussed during the plenary session of the extraordinary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament held today. It was noted that the treaty had been signed in Beijing on April 23, 2025.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of criminal justice, based on principles of sovereignty, mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.

According to the treaty, both sides commit to providing the widest possible legal assistance in the investigation, prosecution, and court proceedings of criminal cases. This includes the exchange of legal documents, obtaining witness statements, expert opinions, conducting investigations, and verifying financial or property information linked to criminal proceedings. The treaty also facilitates the sharing of national legislation and legal frameworks between the two countries.

For communication on legal assistance matters, Azerbaijan will be represented by its Ministry of Justice and Prosecutor General’s Office, while China will engage through its Ministry of Justice and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

The treaty also ensures that any legal assistance provided will comply with the national legislation of the requested party, and includes provisions for protecting the rights and personal data of individuals involved in such proceedings.

Following parliamentary debate, the document was adopted in a single reading.