Azerbaijani gymnast wins bronze medal in Spain

24 June 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Arif Mammadzade, a member of Azerbaijan's aerobic gymnastics team, has stepped onto the podium at the international tournament held in Kunit, Spain, Azernews reports.

He scored 14.050 points in the individual routine, earning the bronze medal.

Other team members who competed in the three-day tournament across individual, group, mixed pairs, triathlon, and aerobic dance events did not manage to secure a place among the winners.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.