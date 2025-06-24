Azerbaijan triples exports to Estonia early this year

24 June 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Estonia saw a significant surge in the first five months of 2025, increasing threefold compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing data from the State Customs Committee. From January to May, the total trade volume between the two countries exceeded...

