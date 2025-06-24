National Paralympic Committee represented at ISAPA 2025 [PHOTOS]

24 June 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity (ISAPA) 2025 has taken place in County Kerry, Ireland, Azernews reports.

More than 500 participants from 20 countries attended the symposium, with the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee represented by the Head of International Cooperation and Public Relations Department, Ashraf Gasim, and press officer Farid Garazade.

As the most prestigious event in the field of adaptive physical activity and inclusive physical education, the symposium featured a presentation by Ashraf Gasim about the activities of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee.

The presentation covered the general activities and achievements of the committee. Meetings were also held with representatives of the Paralympic Committees of China, Canada, Ireland, Bahrain, and South Korea, during which mutual exchanges of ideas took place.

It is worth noting that the symposium, organized every two years with the UNESCO support , emphasizes international cooperation and commitment to inclusive sports.

The main purpose of the symposium is to promote the development of adaptive physical activity practices and facilitate the exchange of knowledge among organizations and researchers working in this field.