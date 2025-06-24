Baku accuses Yerevan of revisionism, undermining S Caucasus peace efforts

24 June 2025 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

“We strongly reject the baseless statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia issued on 23 June 2025 regarding the “Istanbul Declaration” and the resolutions adopted at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Armenia’s attempt to distort the content of these documents and misrepresent historical facts is yet another example of its persistent efforts to undermine the peace process and mislead the international community,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokersperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he commented on the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia regarding the decisions adopted at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

“The resolutions adopted by the OIC, including the one titled “the Right of Return of the Azerbaijanis Forcefully and Systemically Expelled from the Territory of the Present-Day Armenia” reflect the historical facts and are grounded in international law and principles of justice. Contrary to Armenia’s claims, the systematic expulsions of Azerbaijanis from present-day Armenia were not voluntary but were marked by violence, intimidation, and gross violations of human rights. The OIC’s support for the right of return of these Azerbaijanis is a call for justice and the restoration of their fundamental rights, not a territorial claim as falsely portrayed by Armenia.

Armenia’s reference to the 2023 anti-terror measures is equally misleading, as it omits the context of Armenia’s nearly three-decade-long illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories, which displaced over 700,000 Azerbaijanis and culminated in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty in 2023.

The OIC’s resolution on the Khojaly genocide, which Armenia dismisses as a “distorted interpretation,” reaffirms the undeniable truth of the atrocities committed by Armenian armed forces in February 1992, when 613 civilians, including women and children, were brutally massacred in Khojaly. This crime against humanity has been documented by international human rights organizations and is recognized by numerous countries. Armenia’s refusal to acknowledge its responsibility for this and other war crimes, including the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage during the occupation, further undermines its credibility in the peace process.

Armenia’s claim of commitment to peace is inconsistent with its actions. While Azerbaijan has consistently advocated for a comprehensive peace agreement based on mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, Armenia has repeatedly obstructed progress by refusing to engage constructively on critical issues.

The OIC’s call for Armenia to eliminate obstacles to signing a peace agreement without delay aligns with the international community’s expectations for a resolution that ensures lasting stability in the South Caucasus.

Armenia’s attempts to politicize the OIC’s principled stance and deflect responsibility for its actions will not deter Azerbaijan from pursuing a just and sustainable peace. We urge Armenia to abandon its revisionist rhetoric and acknowledge its historical responsibilities,” Hajizada added.